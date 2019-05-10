Japan Mint will issue a commemorative ¥10,000 gold coin (above) and a ¥500 copper coin in October to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. | FINANCE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

Japan Mint to issue commemorative gold and copper coins to honor new emperor

The Finance Ministry said Friday that it will issue two types of coins commemorating the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

The new coins will have denominations of ¥10,000 and ¥500. The ¥10,000 coin will be made of gold and the other mainly of copper.

The gold coin will be sold via mail order from Japan Mint for ¥140,555, while the copper one will be available for face value at financial institutions nationwide.

The obverse face of the gold coin features an embossing of a phoenix and auspicious clouds, symbols of the Emperor. The obverse face of the copper one shows the imperial throne, consisting of a seat on a curtained octagonal dias, to be used in Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in October.

The reverse sides of both feature the chrysanthemum crest of the Imperial Family and a Japanese cherry birch and beach rose, symbols of the emperor and the empress, respectively.

The Japan Mint will issue 50,000 gold coins and 5 million copper coins, with 30,000 of the gold ones combined with copper ones to form sets priced at ¥142,593 each.

The mint will accept applications for the gold coins and the two-coin sets for about three weeks starting July 11. A lottery will be held if demand exceeds supply.

The copper coins are scheduled to become available in October.

Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1 after his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, abdicated the previous day.

