Fujitsu technicians finish designing Post-K supercomputer

Fujitsu Ltd. said Monday that, working with national research institute Riken, the major Japanese electronics maker has finished designing the successor to the K supercomputer.

Fujitsu and Riken also have concluded an official agreement on the production, shipment and installation of the Post-K supercomputer, the company said.

The team and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology plan to jointly operate the successor model, which is designed to be able to calculate 100 times faster than the existing K, in 2021-2022. It is expected to be used for predicting natural disasters and developing novel drugs.

Put into full service in 2012, the K supercomputer, in a world first, achieved over 10 quadrillion calculations per second.

The Post-K will be built at a Fujitsu plant in Ishikawa Prefecture and then installed at the Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe for research use by universities and corporations.

Capitalizing on technical advantages it has obtained through the Post-K development, Fujitsu plans to launch a supercomputer model for corporate customers in the second half of the current fiscal year ending next March.

