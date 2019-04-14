Candidates nationwide kick off campaigns for unified local elections

Campaigns started Sunday for elections for 86 mayors and 294 city assemblies across the country as well as 11 ward mayors and 20 ward assemblies in Tokyo as part of unified local polls.

A total of 161 people filed their candidacies in the mayoral elections. Candidates in 27 mayoral races, or 31.4 percent of the total, won uncontested because no rivals came forward.

The uncontested mayoral races included those in two prefectural capitals — Tsu, Mie Prefecture, and Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture. In Tsu, Yasuyuki Maeba won a third term, while Hideto Onishi clinched a fourth term in Takamatsu.

Excluding the uncontested races, voting is set for April 21 together with elections for town and village mayors and assemblies across the country as well as by-elections for the House of Representatives in Osaka and Okinawa prefectures.

Major campaign issues in the second leg of the unified local elections include ways to address falling populations and reinvigorate local economies.

Three other prefectural capitals — Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, Nagasaki and Oita — will also have mayoral elections on April 21.

In Tokyo, a total of 31 people filed their candidacies in elections for heads of the 11 wards, including Chuo and Kita.