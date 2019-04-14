Hideto Onishi (center), cheers with his supporters Sunday in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, after winning uncontested his fourth term as the mayor of the city. He was one of 27 mayors who won uncontested Sunday. | KYODO

National / Politics

Candidates nationwide kick off campaigns for unified local elections

JIJI

Campaigns started Sunday for elections for 86 mayors and 294 city assemblies across the country as well as 11 ward mayors and 20 ward assemblies in Tokyo as part of unified local polls.

A total of 161 people filed their candidacies in the mayoral elections. Candidates in 27 mayoral races, or 31.4 percent of the total, won uncontested because no rivals came forward.

The uncontested mayoral races included those in two prefectural capitals — Tsu, Mie Prefecture, and Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture. In Tsu, Yasuyuki Maeba won a third term, while Hideto Onishi clinched a fourth term in Takamatsu.

Excluding the uncontested races, voting is set for April 21 together with elections for town and village mayors and assemblies across the country as well as by-elections for the House of Representatives in Osaka and Okinawa prefectures.

Major campaign issues in the second leg of the unified local elections include ways to address falling populations and reinvigorate local economies.

Three other prefectural capitals — Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, Nagasaki and Oita — will also have mayoral elections on April 21.

In Tokyo, a total of 31 people filed their candidacies in elections for heads of the 11 wards, including Chuo and Kita.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A qualification exam for applicants hoping to acquire permission to work in the hotel industry under Japan's new visa system is held in the Kasumigaseki district of Tokyo on Sunday.
First exam held in Japan for foreigners seeking working visas under new system
Japan, gearing up to accept more foreign workers under its new visa system launched earlier this month, held a qualification exam for applicants for the first time Sunday. The exam, which took p...
During a visit Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens as technicians explain the current situation at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture.
During visit to crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, Abe gets updated about ongoing reconstruction work
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toured the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant complex and nearby areas on Sunday to check on progress in reconstruction following the 2011 crisis. His visit c...
Image Not Available
Hyogo police arrest man after he opened door of shinkansen train and stepped out onto tracks
A man in his 50s was arrested Sunday after he opened a door of a shinkansen train and stepped onto the tracks after the train made a sudden stop. Hyogo Prefectural Police officials said the man,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hideto Onishi (center), cheers with his supporters Sunday in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, after winning uncontested his fourth term as the mayor of the city. He was one of 27 mayors who won uncontested Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,