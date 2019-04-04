Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife, Carole, leave the office of his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, in Tokyo on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Tokyo prosecutors rearrest Carlos Ghosn on new financial misconduct allegations: reports

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was rearrested Thursday morning on suspicion of misappropriating the company’s money, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Ghosn was rearrested for alleged aggravated breach of trust, according to NHK.

The prosecutors probed Nissan’s alleged payments to a distributor in Oman. The prosecutors alleged that some of the money, which came from a budget controlled by Ghosn, was funnelled for his own personal use.

Ghosn was initially arrested last November and was accused of deliberately underreporting his remuneration for years. He was subsequently slapped with additional charges, including aggravated breach of trust for the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan in 2008.

