The U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft is one of the robotic weapons whose development has prompted global concerns over humanitarian and ethical issues. | C^[

National / Politics

Japan's Komeito political party seeks international regulations on robotic weapons

JIJI

A project team of Komeito, the junior partner in the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition, has presented to Foreign Minister Taro Kono its proposals for an international agreement to regulate robotic weapons development.

Deployment of lethal autonomous weapons systems, or LAWS, cannot be overlooked in terms of international humanitarian law and ethics, according to the proposals released Monday.

Komeito called for agreeing on a document, such as a political declaration or a code of conduct, within the framework of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Kono said he will refer to the proposals.

Ethical issues and military advantages of such weapons have been under discussion within the framework of the convention since 2014.

Japan will present its view at meetings of governmental experts to be held later this month and in August.

The Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces, suffering from personnel shortages amid falling numbers of young people, are reportedly eying more use of robotic weapons and remain cautious about excessive regulations.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An image from security camera footage shows the suspect fleeing a shooting early Monday in the city of Osaka.
Two men seriously injured in shooting at Osaka gambling den; suspect at large
Two men were seriously injured early Monday at a members-only gambling venue in the city of Osaka's Minami entertainment district, police said. A suspect, thought to be a man in his 30s, ...
Charito Ito, head of Kabayan Kesennuma, works at a care home in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, in 2014.
Eight years after 3/11 quake and tsunami disasters, support groups for foreign residents at cross...
Eight years on, efforts among foreign residents in Japan to help one another after the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis have reached a crossroads. In many cases, foreign residen...
Takuro Tatsumi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sunday, following reports that the Liberal Democratic Party had asked him to run in next month's Osaka gubernatorial election. Tatsumi turned down the request.
Ex-Vice Gov. Konishi tapped by LDP to run for Osaka governor after actor Takuro Tatsumi says no
Former Osaka Vice Gov. Tadakazu Konishi agreed Monday to be the Liberal Democratic Party candidate for governor in next month's election, ending a frantic search to find a candidate. But ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft is one of the robotic weapons whose development has prompted global concerns over humanitarian and ethical issues. | C^[

, , ,