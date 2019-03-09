Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends a Diet session on Friday in Tokyo. | KYODO

Japan weighs raising tariffs on South Korean products amid wartime labor dispute

JIJI

Japan is considering raising tariffs on some South Korean products as part of possible countermeasures related disputes over wartime labor issues, sources said Saturday.

Tokyo is considering taking countermeasures if South Korean plaintiffs sell Japanese companies’ assets in South Korea that have been seized in wartime labor lawsuits.

If the assets are sold, Tokyo will take steps to inflict a corresponding amount of losses on the South Korean economy, the sources said.

At a Diet meeting Friday, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tokyo would launch such measures if Japanese companies suffer.

If Japan actually triggers the countermeasures, its relations with South Korea look certain to deteriorate further.

Tokyo has been calling on Seoul to hold talks based on a 1965 bilateral pact on war-related claim rights to address South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs over wartime labor.

But Seoul has shown no signs of accepting Tokyo’s request for such talks.

Japan has already listed about 100 items for possible retaliatory action, including tariff hikes, a suspension of supply of some Japanese products, and restrictions on visa issuance, sources said.

Tokyo is expected to decide actual countermeasures after assessing whether they meet World Trade Organization rules and how much impact they would have on the Japanese economy, the sources said.

Japan is also considering a plan to ask South Korea to establish an arbitration committee, including third-country members, to discuss the wartime labor issues.

South Korea’s Supreme Court last year rejected appeals by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. against lower court rulings that ordered them to pay compensation to the South Korean plaintiffs.

A South Korean court has approved the seizure of assets held in South Korea by Nippon Steel. A similar process to seize Mitsubishi Heavy assets is under way.

