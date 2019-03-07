Japan to use facial recognition to restrict admission of gambling addicts

The government said Thursday it plans to ask horse race and pachinko parlor operators to consider using facial recognition systems to restrict admission of gambling addicts.

The use of facial recognition systems is part of a basic plan to combat gambling addiction that the government drafted to pave the way for opening casinos in Japan.

Facial recognition systems can help efficiently identify gambling addicts after restrictions on their entry into racetracks and pachinko parlors are requested by themselves or family members, officials said.

The government’s plan also includes the removal of automated teller machines from these gambling sites.

After seeking opinions from the public, the government aims to adopt the plan next month.

The plan, which will be reviewed every three years, will also cover bicycle and speedboat racing.

The government said that admission restrictions against gambling addicts based on requests by family members will be introduced for pachinko parlors during fiscal 2019, which ends in March next year.

The draft plan calls for the introduction of a system in fiscal 2020 that enables gambling addicts to set a maximum limit on how much they will buy when purchasing horse and boat race betting tickets online.

The plan seeks for the gambling industry and its operators to develop advertisement guidelines so that people’s desire to gamble will not be fueled.

Under the plan, the welfare ministry will set up consultation offices on gambling addiction in all prefectures and ordinance-designated major cities around fiscal 2020.

In fiscal 2020, the ministry will conduct a survey on issues involving gambling addiction, including multiple debts, poverty, abuse, suicide and crime.

The ministry will start looking into the effects of gambling addiction on child abuse in fiscal 2019.

The draft calls on the education ministry to beef up school education on gambling addiction.

The National Police Agency will instruct prefectural police departments to clamp down on illegal gambling.