Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene dies at 96

A prominent U.S.-born Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene, who introduced a number of Japanese talented writers to the world, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday, NHK reported. He was 96.

He obtained Japanese citizenship in 2012 after seeing the struggle of people hit by the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster that devastated the coastal Tohoku region on March 11, 2011.

Keene was a close friend of a number of Japanese novelists and scholars, including late novelist Yukio Mishima, Nobel Prize winner Yasunari Kawabata and writer Junichiro Tanizaki.