National

Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene dies at 96

Staff Report

A prominent U.S.-born Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene, who introduced a number of Japanese talented writers to the world, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday, NHK reported. He was 96.

He obtained Japanese citizenship in 2012 after seeing the struggle of people hit by the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster that devastated the coastal Tohoku region on March 11, 2011.

Keene was a close friend of a number of Japanese novelists and scholars, including late novelist Yukio Mishima, Nobel Prize winner Yasunari Kawabata and writer Junichiro Tanizaki.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

On their own: Commuters stand in a women-only carriage of a train car on the Higashiyama Subway Line at Nagoya Station in 2002. The subway line was the first of its kind to begin operating such a service as a way to deal with the problem of groping by men on train carriages. Critics argue that women-only carriages are not a real solution.
Defining the Heisei Era: Women in Japan speak out on inequality
Last April, a female reporter from TV Asahi accused Junichi Fukuda, the top bureaucrat at the Finance Ministry, of sexual harassment. The woman recorded the conversation, excerpts of which were ...
Leopalace21 CEO Eisei Miyama (center) and other company executives apologize for defects found in its apartments at a news conference held in Tokyo on Feb. 7.
Leopalace21 scandal highlights the risk tenants face in Japan compared to building owners
The theme of the Nippon Television series "Shiawase! Bonbi Girl" (“Happy Poor Girls”) is one of the most resilient on Japanese television: ...
Children interact with an artificial intelligence technology-using teaching aid during an English class at Todadaini Elementary School in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Sept. 21, 2018.
Artificial intelligence debate raises more questions than answers
"The human race, version 2" — a thought to inspire hope or fear, maybe a little (or a lot) of both. "We today," says Komazawa University economist Tomohiro Inoue, whose thought it is, "will soon be...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Donald Keene | COURTESY OF DONALD KEENE

, ,