2,850 Fujitsu workers apply for voluntary retirement

Fujitsu Ltd. said Tuesday that 2,850 workers have applied for voluntary retirement offered as part of restructuring efforts to strengthen its information technology services and streamline its back-office operations.

The retirement date is March 31.

The company will book ¥46.1 billion in related costs, including additional retirement allowances, for the year ending in March. No changes have been made to its earnings forecasts.

In October last year, Fujitsu announced plans to transfer some 5,000 workers from its back-office sections, including the human resources, general affairs and accounting departments, to jobs related to IT services, which the company sees as an area of growth.

Fujitsu solicited an unlimited number of voluntary retirement applicants mainly from permanent employees in the back-office sections aged 45 or older.

