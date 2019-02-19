A Yamabiko Shinkansen arrives at JR Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture. | KYODO

JR East to end on-board sales of food and goods on Yamabiko shinkansen between Tokyo and Tohoku

East Japan Railway Co. said Monday that it will not offer on-board sales of foods and goods, such as bento, after March 15 on the Yamabiko bullet trains on its Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

Such sales will be completely terminated on the Yamabiko trains, which mainly link Tokyo Station with either Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture or Morioka Station in Iwate Prefecture.

On-board sales will also be fully unavailable from March 16 on the Komachi trains on the Akita Shinkansen Line for the section between Morioka and Akita stations in Akita Prefecture and on some nonshinkansen limited express trains, including the Odoriko and the Kusatsu, JR East said.

Sales on trains are declining as a variety of goods are now available at shops at stations and vending machines, JR East officials explained, adding that the decision also reflected labor shortages.

Also on Monday, Hokkaido Railway Co. said that on-board sales will be completely unavailable on March 16 and afterward on the Hayabusa and Hayate trains on the Hokkaido Shinkansen Line for the section between Shin-Aomori Station in Aomori Prefecture and Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokkaido Prefecture.

With JR Hokkaido slated to also halt sales on its Super Hokuto limited express trains at the end of this month, on-board sales will fully end on regular trains operated in the company’s service area.

For the section between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori for the Hayabusa and the Hayate, and the Tokyo-Morioka section for the Komachi, the product lineups for on-board sales will be scaled back from March 16, with sales of bento, sandwiches, souvenirs and other items set to cease, JR East said. Items such as hot coffee and soft drinks will remain available.

In fiscal 2017, which ended in March last year, sales aboard trains fell 5 percent from the previous year, according to JR East.

Kyushu Railway Co. has already announced that its Mizuho and Sakura shinkansen will not offer on-board sales from March 16.

