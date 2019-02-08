The Bank of England building stands in London on Thursday. Britain's economy is "not yet prepared" for a disorderly no-deal departure from the European Union next month, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has warned. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Financial Markets

Dovish Bank of England has economists scaling back on hike views

by David Goodman

Bloomberg

LONDON - The Bank of England’s pessimistic view of the U.K. has left economists scrambling to rewrite their expectations for future action.

In its Inflation Report on Thursday, the central bank cut its forecast for growth this year to the weakest in a decade and predicted a dramatic investment slump. Officials also said they see a margin of slack in the economy opening up in the near term, rather than the excess demand they saw previously.

That outlook has been interpreted as a dovish tilt. Nomura’s George Buckley — who has been among the more bullish economists in recent years — now expects the BOE to hike in November rather than May this year, and also sees a gap of nine months, rather than six, between moves. Meanwhile Citigroup and Bloomberg Economics both moved their calls for a hike to August from May.

Still, by predicting any action this year, economists remain more optimistic than markets, who aren’t fully pricing in any moves until beyond May 2020.

The BOE is the latest central bank to take a downbeat turn this year after the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

For the U.K., wider worries about slower global growth are combining with increasing Brexit uncertainty as the nation approaches its March 29 British exit date from the European Union without a withdrawal deal in place.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Sony Corp. is buying back as much as ¥100 billion of its own stock, the electronics maker's first large-scale repurchase.
Sony plans ¥100 billion buyback, its biggest ever, in wake of poor forecast and steep share ...
Sony Corp. is buying back as much as ¥100 billion ($910 million) of its own stock, the electronics maker's first large-scale repurchase. The shares rose as much as 6.7 percent in...
The annual two-day Kansai Economic Seminar kicks off Thursday in Kyoto to discuss a range of regional business issues.
Kansai execs have big dreams of transport projects ahead of G20, Osaka Expo and possible casino
With the 2025 World Expo secured for Yumeshima district in Osaka Bay and growing confidence the man-made island will also host one of Japan's first casino resorts, Kansai's business leaders are ste...
Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo on Dec. 10.
Renault probes €50,000 gift from Versailles linked to ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn's lavish wedding ...
Carmaker Renault has alerted French authorities to a €50,000 gift from the Palace of Versailles to its former chairman and CEO, Carlos Ghosn — reportedly linked to his lavish wedding...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Bank of England building stands in London on Thursday. Britain's economy is "not yet prepared" for a disorderly no-deal departure from the European Union next month, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has warned. | AFP-JIJI

, ,