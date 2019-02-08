Majority of women to buy Valentine's chocolates for themselves, averaging ¥4,200, Japan survey shows

Over 60 percent of women who plan to buy chocolates for Valentine’s Day are considering treating themselves and buying chocolates for their own enjoyment, a survey by Matsuya Co.’s Ginza department store in Tokyo has shown.

Of all respondents, 94.1 percent answered that they will buy Valentine’s Day chocolates.

With multiple answers allowed, the survey also asked the women who they plan on buying such gifts for.

Those who said they plan to treat themselves to chocolates stood at 61.8 percent, followed by those who will give the sweets to family members, at 56.7 percent. Those who plan on giving chocolates to loved ones or a crush came to 36 percent, while those who will purchase them for colleagues at work totaled 35.2 percent.

The online survey, conducted in December, covered 781 women aged from 18 to 78.

The average budget for the chocolates women will buy for themselves stood at ¥4,204, while that for chocolates given to loved ones or a potential sweetheart stood at ¥3,808. The budget for chocolates given to family members, coworkers and others stood at ¥1,033.

“While Valentine’s Day used to be a special day in which (women) gave presents and confessed their love to someone, nowadays it’s a day in which women buy and enjoy chocolates that they picked for themselves and (the survey) backed these trends,” an official from the department store’s public relations section said.

A total of 41.6 percent said they will prepare a present to go with the chocolates. The budget for such gifts dropped around ¥3,000 from the surveys the previous two years to ¥5,251.