Japan to accept unofficial talks on Sea of Japan name as South Korea insists East Sea should be used

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga indicated Wednesday that Tokyo is ready to accept unofficial talks among member countries of the International Hydrographic Organization on reviewing the IHO’s guidelines, including the name for the Sea of Japan.

The move comes as South Korea, which is also expected to participate in the talks, insists that the name East Sea should also be used for the body of water.

Noting that the IHO has called for unofficial discussions among interested member countries, Suga said at a news conference that Japan plans to “contribute constructively” to the talks “as a responsible member” of the organization.

Still, the top Japanese government spokesman said, “The Sea of Japan is the only name that has been established internationally (for the body of water), and there is no need or reason for changing it.” He thus underscored Tokyo’s position of rejecting South Korea’s demand.

Japan will firmly reiterate its stance at the envisaged unofficial talks, Suga said.

The IHO guidelines, “Limits of Oceans and Seas,” have used only “Japan Sea” for the Sea of Japan since the first edition was published in 1929.

South Korea has urged the IHO to change the name to “East Sea” or use both.