National / Politics

Japan to accept unofficial talks on Sea of Japan name as South Korea insists East Sea should be used

JIJI

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga indicated Wednesday that Tokyo is ready to accept unofficial talks among member countries of the International Hydrographic Organization on reviewing the IHO’s guidelines, including the name for the Sea of Japan.

The move comes as South Korea, which is also expected to participate in the talks, insists that the name East Sea should also be used for the body of water.

Noting that the IHO has called for unofficial discussions among interested member countries, Suga said at a news conference that Japan plans to “contribute constructively” to the talks “as a responsible member” of the organization.

Still, the top Japanese government spokesman said, “The Sea of Japan is the only name that has been established internationally (for the body of water), and there is no need or reason for changing it.” He thus underscored Tokyo’s position of rejecting South Korea’s demand.

Japan will firmly reiterate its stance at the envisaged unofficial talks, Suga said.

The IHO guidelines, “Limits of Oceans and Seas,” have used only “Japan Sea” for the Sea of Japan since the first edition was published in 1929.

South Korea has urged the IHO to change the name to “East Sea” or use both.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Monday.
Abe seeking to work with Trump ahead of second U.S.-North Korea talks
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday that Tokyo will work closely with Washington to tackle challenges related to North Korea in the run-up to the second summit between U.S. President Donald...
Components of the K supercomputer are seen at a Riken research institute facility. The supercomputer will retire in August, giving way to a cutting-edge successor, the institute says.
Japan's K supercomputer, once the world's fastest, to retire in August
Japan's supercomputer K will retire in August to give way to a cutting-edge successor, government-backed research institute Riken said Wednesday. The first supercomputer in the world to a...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) gestures during a Lower House session, answering questions from an opposition lawmaker over use of erroneous wage data in a monthly government survey.
Abenomics under heavy fire after dodgy data hid apparent drop in wages across Japan in 2018
At Tuesday's Lower House Budget Committee session, opposition lawmaker Kazunori Yamanoi looked furious. It may have been posturing, but Yamanoi, of the Democratic Party for the People, perhaps h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshihide Suga | KYODO

, ,