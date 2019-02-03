Ministry backing development of AI program to help diabetics improve daily habits, diet

The industry ministry is supporting the development of an artificial intelligence program designed to help diabetics improve their dietary and other daily habits to prevent their condition from worsening, sources have said.

The ministry hopes to collect data about some 2,000 diabetics whose condition is very bad by year-end through a clinical trial in cooperation with the Japan Diabetes Society.

The data, including weights and the numbers of steps taken, will serve as high-quality training data for AI development. Training data are an initial set of information with which computers learn how to reach appropriate answers.

A clinical research-linked project to collect such data from so many diabetics is unprecedented around the world, according to sources, including a ministry executive.

Participants in the trial provide the needed data through a smartphone app.

In Japan, local municipalities or prefectural governments often collect citizens’ health data through health awareness programs.

But because such programs tend to draw healthy people, it is not easy to collect data from those who need to improve their daily habits, such as patients with relatively mild cases of diabetes, the sources said.

In the clinical trial, participants were selected based on the readings of HbA1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels.

The ministry provides collected information to companies and research institutes so that they can use it as training data for AI development.

It hopes the measure will help promote the development of the health care industry, the sources said.