Five of Nakano Ward's 10 junior high schools have already allowed girls to choose between wearing skirts or pants on a daily basis, depending on weather conditions and needs for mobility. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Social Issues

Two Tokyo wards to allow female students to wear pants for school uniform

JIJI

Tokyo’s Nakano Ward has decided to allow female students at all municipal junior high schools to choose pants for their uniforms starting in April.

Setagaya Ward will also give the option to girls entering their first year at its municipal junior high schools in April, sources said Friday. The ward has 29 junior high schools.

Through the moves, the wards hope to create school environments in which children respect diverse backgrounds, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Nakano Mayor Naoto Sakai told a news conference that the decision was made after a female student in her final year of elementary school handed him a class survey showing that a majority of students want to wear pants at junior high schools.

“We have accepted the children’s voices,” he said.

Five of the ward’s 10 junior high schools have already allowed girls to choose between wearing skirts or pants on a daily basis, depending on weather conditions and needs for mobility.

Nakano’s board of education confirmed that the pants option will be offered to the remaining five schools.

While the ward has yet to examine the idea of allowing male students to wear skirts, in part for fears that such students may be bullied, Sakai said, “Of course some boys may prefer skirts.” Therefore, the ward has asked the principal of each school to discuss the matter, he added.

In Setagaya, new female junior high school students can wear pants as soon as their schools make preparations.

In April 2015, the education ministry asked schools throughout Japan to show consideration for their students, including by allowing them to wear the uniforms of their self-identified genders.

Given the request, an increasing number of schools are changing girls’ school uniforms from sailor-style tops to blazers to match those worn by male students.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Commemorative stamps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
Japan Post to sell commemorative stamps for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Japan Post Co. said Friday it will release commemorative stamps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on March 12. The ¥82 stamps featuring the Olympic mascot Miraitowa, the Pa...
A part of the Henoko coastal area of Nago in Okinawa Prefecture, where U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is set to be relocated, is seen earlier this month.
U.S. base relocation referendum to cover all Okinawa voters
All eligible voters in Okinawa will be able to take part in a referendum on a key U.S. air base transfer plan within the prefecture later this month, as three Okinawa cities that were opposed to it...
A Japan Airlines Co. plane is seen with its left main landing gear off the runway Friday morning at Narita Airport. The airport briefly closed one of its two runways due to the incident.
JAL-operated Boeing 787 skids off runway into mud at Narita Airport
One of Narita Airport's two runways was briefly closed Friday morning when a Japan Airlines Co. plane ran off the apparently icy runway while taxiing after landing....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Five of Nakano Ward's 10 junior high schools have already allowed girls to choose between wearing skirts or pants on a daily basis, depending on weather conditions and needs for mobility. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,