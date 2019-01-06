National

Ministry earmarks subsidies totaling ¥20 million to set up translation systems for foreign students at schools

JIJI

The education ministry plans to set up a new subsidy system for prefectures and large cities that offer detailed support to foreign students attending public elementary and junior high schools and their parents by using multilingual translation systems.

The subsidies will be offered to prefectural governments, ordinance-designated major cities and other core cities that use tablet computers with multilingual speech translation functions in teaching Japanese to students from abroad at school and providing school guidance to their parents.

The ministry has set aside ¥20 million for the subsidy system, which is designed to cover one-third of related costs, under the government’s fiscal 2019 budget, with 100 language support programs likely to become eligible for the financial aid, informed sources said.

The launch of the new subsidy system comes in line with the government’s policy of allowing more foreign workers to come here.

The number of foreign students in Japan needing Japanese language education totaled 43,947 in fiscal 2016, up 70 percent from 26,281 in fiscal 2006. Languages spoken by these students range from English to Chinese and Portuguese.

With the number of students from abroad expected to continue increasing, the ministry has found it necessary to accelerate efforts to help teachers and foreign students communicate smoothly, the sources said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says capital will host two-day esports event
Tokyo will host an esports event during the year beginning in April to promote the capital's video game and anime industries, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Sunday. The Tokyo Metropolitan Govern...
During a ceremony held in Hiroshima on Sunday to mark six months since the disaster, people mourn victims who died after heavy rain hit parts of western Japan last July.
Six months after heavy rains hit parts of western Japan, relatives, survivors mourn those who die...
Victims of last July's torrential rain that hit parts of western Japan were remembered Sunday, which marked six months since the first special heavy rain warning during the disaster was issued.
Casino mogul Kazuo Okada is seen in Tokyo last September.
Philippine court orders arrest of Japanese casino mogul Kazuo Okada on fraud charges
A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of Japanese casino mogul Kazuo Okada, about a month after the country's Department of Justice recommended the filing of charges against him over three c...

, , , ,