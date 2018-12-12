NHK fires senior employee over fraudulent receipt of allowances

NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., has fired a senior employee Tuesday at its broadcasting station in Obihiro, Hokkaido, for fraudulently receiving ¥5,242,160 in allowances.

The allowances received by the 51-year-old deputy head of the technical department at the Obihiro office included money intended for employees that were transferred to workplaces away from their homes without being accompanied by their families, the public broadcaster said Tuesday.

The dismissed employee was able to receive the allowances for 29 months from July 2016 by forging documents, telling the broadcaster during questioning that the money was needed to partially cover child-rearing expenses, according to NHK.

Also on Tuesday, NHK announced a decision to suspend another employee from duty for 14 days for receiving ¥2,242,800 in allowances without meeting the requirements.

NHK President Ryoichi Ueda and three other executives will voluntarily return part of their pay to take responsibility for the series of incidents of misconduct by employees. Ueda will have his compensation cut by 50 percent for one month.

In a statement, NHK offered an apology and vowed to make all-out efforts to prevent similar incidents.