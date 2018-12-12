NHK fires senior employee over fraudulent receipt of allowances
Officials from NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., hold a news conference Tuesday at the company headquarters in Tokyo after a senior employee was fired for fraudulent receipt of allowances. | KYODO

National

NHK fires senior employee over fraudulent receipt of allowances

JIJI

NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., has fired a senior employee Tuesday at its broadcasting station in Obihiro, Hokkaido, for fraudulently receiving ¥5,242,160 in allowances.

The allowances received by the 51-year-old deputy head of the technical department at the Obihiro office included money intended for employees that were transferred to workplaces away from their homes without being accompanied by their families, the public broadcaster said Tuesday.

The dismissed employee was able to receive the allowances for 29 months from July 2016 by forging documents, telling the broadcaster during questioning that the money was needed to partially cover child-rearing expenses, according to NHK.

Also on Tuesday, NHK announced a decision to suspend another employee from duty for 14 days for receiving ¥2,242,800 in allowances without meeting the requirements.

NHK President Ryoichi Ueda and three other executives will voluntarily return part of their pay to take responsibility for the series of incidents of misconduct by employees. Ueda will have his compensation cut by 50 percent for one month.

In a statement, NHK offered an apology and vowed to make all-out efforts to prevent similar incidents.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People observe a silent prayer at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Aug. 15, the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.
Hong Kong man arrested after setting fire to newspapers in front of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
A man claiming to be from Hong Kong was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to newspapers at the front gate of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, at around 7 a.m., the ...
Image Not Available
Japan ranks third in willingness to accept more immigrants, 27-nation survey shows
Japan is the third-most willing country to accept immigrants, a 27-nation survey by the Pew Research Center showed Monday. According to the U.S. research institution's survey, conducted i...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan foreign minister repeatedly ignores questions over Russia-held islands ahead of possible WW...
In a rare scene, Foreign Minister Taro Kono repeatedly ignored questions by reporters at a Tuesday news conference over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that are also claimed by Japan as talk...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Officials from NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., hold a news conference Tuesday at the company headquarters in Tokyo after a senior employee was fired for fraudulent receipt of allowances. | KYODO

, , ,