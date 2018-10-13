Fearing blackouts, Kyushu Electric to ask solar power generators to suspend generation on Saturday

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said Friday it has asked solar power operators in its service area to suspend electricity generation on Saturday to prevent oversupply and potential large-scale blackouts.

It’s the first request of its kind in Japan in an area other than remote islands.

Solar power is projected to surge during sunny weather in Kyushu on Saturday, when electricity use is expected to fall sharply amid receding demand for air conditioning and reduced operations at factories over the weekend.

A disruption in the supply-demand balance could result in massive blackouts.

A prefecture-wide power outage hit Hokkaido last month after Hokkaido Electric Power Co. lost a key power plant during a major quake, sending supply falling sharply below demand.

Kyushu Electric plans to curb power generation for seven hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Total power demand at 1 p.m. on Saturday is estimated at 12.5 million kilowatts, but supply is expected to total 12.93 million kilowatts if power generation isn’t suspended.

To deal with the 430,000-kW surplus, Kyushu Electric on Friday asked solar power operators to suspend electricity generation.

The utility said it will finalize the amount of power generation to be cut, based on weather data as of Saturday morning.

At a news conference in the city of Fukuoka, where Kyushu Electric is based, company official Hiroshi Wani said, “We are taking all possible measures to keep the supply-demand balance, such as curbing thermal power generation.”

Wani left open the possibility of asking solar power operators to suspend generation in spring, autumn and during the year-end and New Year holiday periods, as well as on consecutive holidays, while trying to maintain fairness.