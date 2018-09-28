Man who escaped from ‘prison without walls’ in Japan gets four more years in jail

The Matsuyama District Court sentenced a 27-year-old man to a four-year prison term on Friday over his escape from an open prison in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, earlier this year.

According to the ruling and other sources, Tatsuma Hirao broke out of a dormitory for well-behaved inmates while working at a shipyard in Imabari on the evening of April 8. While on the run, he stole a vehicle from a home in the city.

On April 30, Hirao was captured by police in the city of Hiroshima, where he is believed to have reached after swimming several hundred meters across the sea around April 24.

Handing down the ruling, presiding Judge Yoichi Suehiro suggested that Hirao had escaped for reasons including soured relationships with others at the Imabari facility.

The judge deemed the getaway a malicious act that disrespected the purpose of the open prison, which is managed on the premise of trust between inmates and officers, as well as the self-control of inmates.

Prior to the ruling, Hirao told the court that he should not have made the escape.

Prosecutors had asked for a six-year term.

The Imabari shipyard, also known as a “prison without walls,” was established in 1961. Since then, there have been 17 escapes involving a total of 20 inmates, according to the Justice Ministry.

The latest case prompted the ministry to draw up preventive measures including the introduction of an entry-exit management system and infrared sensors. The ministry, however, stopped short of attaching Global Positioning System devices to inmates, since such a measure would contradict the purpose of the open prison.

The ministry has also decided to scrap the autonomous structure of the prison, concluding that this had created hierarchical relations among inmates.