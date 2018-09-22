Japanese publisher admits magazine’s articles contained expressions of ‘aberrant prejudice’ against LGBT community

The president of a Japanese publishing company admitted Friday that there were troublesome opinions expressed in articles of its monthly magazine that supported a lawmaker who called LGBT couples unproductive.

Shinchosha Publishing Co. President Takanobu Sato said in a statement that he found “expressions filled with aberrant prejudice and a lack of recognition in certain parts” of the articles in the October issue of Shincho 45 magazine.

Sato pledged to pay due attention to discriminatory expressions but did not clarify which sections of the issue he was referring to.

In an article in the magazine’s August issue, Mio Sugita of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party questioned the purpose of spending tax dollars on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples.

Those couples “don’t have children. In other words, they are unproductive,” she wrote.

One of the seven authors who contributed related articles to the October issue wrote that identifying as LGBT is not about sexual orientation but sexual preference.

LGBT is “a sufficiently ridiculous concept for a traditional conservative like me,” the author wrote, drawing criticism.