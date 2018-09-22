Japanese publisher admits magazine’s articles contained expressions of ‘aberrant prejudice’ against LGBT community
A screenshot of Shinchosha Publishing Co. President Takanobu Sato's statement.

/

Japanese publisher admits magazine’s articles contained expressions of ‘aberrant prejudice’ against LGBT community

JIJI

The president of a Japanese publishing company admitted Friday that there were troublesome opinions expressed in articles of its monthly magazine that supported a lawmaker who called LGBT couples unproductive.

Shinchosha Publishing Co. President Takanobu Sato said in a statement that he found “expressions filled with aberrant prejudice and a lack of recognition in certain parts” of the articles in the October issue of Shincho 45 magazine.

Sato pledged to pay due attention to discriminatory expressions but did not clarify which sections of the issue he was referring to.

In an article in the magazine’s August issue, Mio Sugita of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party questioned the purpose of spending tax dollars on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples.

Those couples “don’t have children. In other words, they are unproductive,” she wrote.

One of the seven authors who contributed related articles to the October issue wrote that identifying as LGBT is not about sexual orientation but sexual preference.

LGBT is “a sufficiently ridiculous concept for a traditional conservative like me,” the author wrote, drawing criticism.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An OriHime-D robot, operated remotely by a severely disabled person at their home, serves customers at a cafe set up in Tokyo on a trial basis in August.
Cafe utilizing robot waiters remotely controlled by people with disabilities to open in Tokyo
A cafe will open in Tokyo's Akasaka district in November featuring robot waiters remotely controlled from home by people with severe physical disabilities. The cafe, which will be open on...
People gather to charge their mobile phones during a blackout in Sapporo on Sept. 6 after a powerful earthquake hit Hokkaido, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
Blackout hit after bigger than assumed power loss on quake-hit Hokkaido: document
A large-scale blackout occurred in Hokkaido as an emergency step to prevent an island-wide outage after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake triggered a bigger initial power loss than expected, a document ha...
Image Not Available
Entry restriction to be lifted for summit of Japan's Mount Ontake, site of deadly 2014 eruption
The entry restriction for a hiking route leading to the top of Mount Ontake, the site of a deadly volcanic eruption nearly four years ago, will be lifted Wednesday, the Kiso Municipal Government sa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A screenshot of Shinchosha Publishing Co. President Takanobu Sato's statement.

, , , , ,