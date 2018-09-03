China’s Xi says funds for Africa not for ‘vanity projects’
Xi Jinping | REUTERS

/

China’s Xi says funds for Africa not for ‘vanity projects’

Reuters

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that Chinese funds are not for “vanity projects” in Africa but are to build infrastructure that can remove bottlenecks in the continent’s development.

Speaking at a business forum ahead of the start of a once-every-three-years China-Africa summit, Xi said: “Resources for our cooperation are not to be spent on any vanity projects, but in places where they count the most.”

“Inadequate infrastructure is believed to be the biggest bottleneck to Africa’s development,” he added.

Chinese officials say this year’s summit will strengthen Africa’s role in Xi’s Belt and Road initiative to link China by sea and land through an infrastructure network modeled on the old Silk Road with southeast and central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Xi said that the plan, which Beijing has pledged $126 billion for, would help provide more resources and facilities for Africa and would expand shared markets.

Chinese businesses in Africa should take up social responsibilities, do more to train local staff and pay attention to environmental issues, Xi added.

“I hope you will build a valued corporate reputation, establish Chinese investment brands and cultivate your investment image,” he said.

Xi was scheduled to address the opening of the summit later in the day.

From 2000 to 2016, China loaned around $125 billion to the continent, data from the China-Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at Washington’s Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies shows.

It is the most significant contributor to high debt risks in three African countries, Congo Republic, Djibouti, and Zambia, CARI said last week.

In most other nations, traditional donors, multilateral agencies and private creditors held significantly higher portions of debt, it added. The last decade has seen a boom in African Eurobond issuance.

China has denied engaging in “debt trap” diplomacy, but Xi is likely to use the gathering of African leaders to offer a new round of financing, following a pledge of $60 billion at the last summit three years ago in South Africa.

Ethiopia and Zambia, heavy borrowers from China, have expressed desire to restructure that debt, while bankers believe Angola and Congo Republic have already done so, though details are sparse.

But even countries heavily indebted to China say Beijing offers far better terms than Western banks, and that European nations and the United States fail to match its generosity.

Every African country is represented at the business forum apart from eSwatini, self-ruled Taiwan’s last ally on the continent, which has so-far rejected China’s overtures to ditch Taipei and recognize Beijing.

African presidents in attendance include South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Egypt’s Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Gabon’s Ali Bongo.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after delivering an address before students at Yangon University in the city on Aug. 28.
Suu Kyi's image in tatters as Myanmar imprisons Reuters pair
The jailing of two Reuters journalists shreds what remains of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's reputation as a rights champion, critics say, after she failed to come to their defense or speak u...
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at a court in Yangon on Monday.
Reuters reporters who exposed Myanmar military abuses are jailed for seven years
In a landmark case seen as a test of progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian country, a Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state "secrets...
Image Not Available
China state TV sorry for 12 minutes of ads before education program
China's state broadcaster issued an apology Sunday after parents complained that a compulsory television program targeted at millions of school children was preceded by almost a quarter of an ho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Xi Jinping | REUTERS

, , , ,