Singapore Airlines tops passenger survey
A Boeing Co. 787-10 Dreamliner run by Singapore Airlines Ltd. is linked to a passenger boarding bridge at Changi Airport in Singapore, on March 28. Travelers voted Singapore Airlines the best carrier in the world, according to SkyTrax. | BLOOMBERG

Singapore Airlines tops passenger survey

Bloomberg

If you want to fly premium, the best route around the globe is via Singapore.

Travelers voted Singapore Airlines Ltd. the best carrier in the world, according to SkyTrax, which surveys more than 20 million fliers every year. It was also named the best in first-class. This is the fourth time the Asian company is winning the honors since the annual award was established in 1999.

For the last two years, Singapore Air has been revamping its cabins to provide bigger entertainment consoles and more space, including double beds in its A380 first-class suites and full-flat beds for business class in regional flights, to help compete against Middle Eastern carriers. The airline is set to resume nonstop flights to New York in October after a gap of five years.

Asian carriers dominated the list with seven carriers among the world’s top 10 this year, including All Nippon Airways Co. and Cathay Pacific Airways. Gulf-based Qatar Airways and Emirates took the second and fourth spots. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was the only European airline to make the rankings, while there were none from the U.S.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar weakens slightly to below ¥113 in Tokyo amid continuing U.S.-China trade tensions
The dollar was slightly weaker below ¥113 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, dragged down by renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.96-97, down from ¥113...
A container ship is berthed at a shipping terminal in Yokohama on April 16. Japan logged a trade surplus in June, with exports rising despite ongoing international trade tensions.
Japanese trade rebounds with ¥721 billion surplus in June
Japan logged a ¥721.4 billion ($6.4 billion) trade surplus in June, rebounding from a deficit the previous month, official data showed Thursday. Finance ministry data showed the surplus jumped 6...
Chief negotiators from the 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership pose in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.
TPP countries to start accession talks for new members in 2019
Chief negotiators from the 11 signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed on Thursday to start accession talks with potential newcomers in 2019, when the free trade pact takes effect. Du...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Boeing Co. 787-10 Dreamliner run by Singapore Airlines Ltd. is linked to a passenger boarding bridge at Changi Airport in Singapore, on March 28. Travelers voted Singapore Airlines the best carrier in the world, according to SkyTrax. | BLOOMBERG

, ,