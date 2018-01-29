Tokyo area sees net population inflow for 22nd year in a row

The number of people who moved into the greater Tokyo area exceeded that of people moving out by 119,779 in 2017, marking a net population inflow for the 22nd straight year, the internal affairs ministry said.

The net inflow into the Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa increased 1,911 from 2016.

An official in the ministry’s statistics bureau said Monday that young people aged 15 to 29 accounted for most of the inflow into the greater Tokyo area in 2017, suggesting that the migration of young people to the region for university study and work continued.

The Osaka and Nagoya areas suffered net population outflows for the fifth consecutive year. For Osaka the drop came to 8,825 people, while Nagoya saw a loss of 4,979 people.

Of the 47 prefectures, seven saw net population inflows. They were Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Fukuoka, Aichi and Osaka.

The rest suffered net outflows, with Fukushima, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, marking the largest net decrease of 8,395. Including Fukushima, Hiroshima and Kyoto, 23 prefectures saw sharper declines compared with the year before.

Iwate and Miyagi, which also suffered severe damage from the March 2011 disasters, saw net population outflows of 4,361 and 1,262, respectively.