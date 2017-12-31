Suspect arrested after man dies following double stabbing incident on Kyoto street

Police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing one man to death and injuring another on a street in a residential area of Kyoto on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Masakatsu Nakamura. He admitted to attacking the two, police sources said.

Masaki Ikai, 27, from the neighboring city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, was stabbed in the right side of his chest and confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital. A 45-year-old man, also from Otsu, suffered a serious injury from a cut to his left arm, but the injury is not life-threatening.

The Kyoto Prefectural Police Department, which received an emergency call at around 3 p.m. is investigating the incident as a murder case.

The weapon Nakamura used has not yet been found.