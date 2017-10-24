Tokyo to become carbon-free for four days during 2020 Olympic Games, Koike says
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike walks in Paris on Monday. She was in the city to attend a meeting of C40, a network of the world's megacities committed to addressing climate change. | KYODO

PARIS – Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has announced a plan to make the Japanese capital free of carbon dioxide emissions during the opening and closing days of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Tokyo will offset emissions during the four days with donated credits acquired through a cap-and-trade program for big companies that the metropolitan government launched in fiscal 2010, Koike said in Paris on Monday.

In 2020, the Olympics will be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, and the Paralympics between Aug. 25 and Sept. 6. The carbon dioxide emissions from Tokyo during the four days are seen totaling 720,000 tons.

At a news conference, Koike said Tokyo will show the world its efforts to become a sustainable city through the project.

Also on Monday, Koike attended a meeting of the steering committee of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a network of large cities around the world working to fight global warming.

Koike, a member of the committee, explained advanced measures taken by the metropolitan government and underscored its efforts to cut greenhouse gases.

The C40 group was set up in 2005. It has 91 member cities including Tokyo, Paris and London.

After the meeting, Koike had talks with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who chairs the C40 group.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike walks in Paris on Monday. She was in the city to attend a meeting of C40, a network of the world's megacities committed to addressing climate change. | KYODO

