With election win under his belt, Abe looks to boost spending in line with 2019 sales tax hike

Emboldened by the victory of his ruling coalition in Sunday’s general election, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to boost government spending to speed up his Abenomics deflation-fighting economic policy mix.

The Abe government is expected to draw up a ¥2 trillion policy package by year’s end to flesh out his project to “revolutionize” human resources development, officials said.

The project features his proposal for using more of the revenue from the planned consumption tax increase from 8 percent to 10 percent in October 2019 to provide free education as part of an effort to create a social security system that pays heed to all generations by reforming the current disproportionate emphasis on the elderly.

“We’ll implement it (the project) steadily as we included it in our promises,” Abe said on a television program, referring to his Liberal Democratic Party’s campaign pledges.

Appearing on another TV program, Abe said his government will carry out the consumption tax hike as planned unless Japan experiences an event similar in scale to the economic and financial crisis that followed the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

“We can never repay debt without economic growth,” he said. “We’ll work to restore fiscal health while helping economic growth and steadily making necessary investments.”

In late September, Abe called the latest election for the House of Representatives, saying he wants to seek public judgment on his proposal for using about half of the ¥5 trillion expected to be generated from the consumption tax hike to provide better social security measures, including free preschool education.

The change of use will cut about ¥1.5 trillion into the revenue originally set aside for government debt repayment.

Due to growing calls from the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition for increased public spending, the government will face the ever more difficult task of striking a balance with its commitment to reconstructing debt-laden public finances.

In addition to free preschool education, the LDP’s campaign pledges for the Lower House election included a study on government financial assistance to cover the costs of higher education until students are able to repay the aid with their incomes after graduation.

Komeito, the junior ruling coalition partner of the LDP, has proposed making private high schools effectively tuition-free. Abe has promised to consider the idea.

A government official said the expense for the revolution in human resources development could balloon to several trillion yen.

The Abe government pushed back its goal of achieving a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 but has not yet clarified a new target year. A surplus means that a government can finance its spending on social welfare, education and other policy measures, except for debt-serving costs, without issuing new debt.

After the Lower House election victory, Abe needs to carry out the LDP’s key campaign pledges, while at the same time going ahead with the consumption tax hike and reform of spending, including on social security, in order to put Japan’s fiscal house in order.

Toward the dual goals of promoting economic growth with more spending and achieving fiscal reconstruction, his policy-steering capability will be put to the test, analysts say.