Savory treats to pump up rugby spirits

The Oak Door Bar at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is serving up a winning recipe for sports watching — specifically, Rugby World Cup 2019 matches — with a series of seasonal and sports-inspired burgers, hot dogs and beer cocktails from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Nov. 2.

The Rugby pork hot dog (¥2,800) sets the pace, with an in-house chili con carne topping just the ticket for satiating any carnivorous cravings. The England hot dog (¥2,800), New Zealand burger (¥2,800) and Japan hot dog (¥3,800) each feature individually colored buns — white, black and red, respectively — to represent the teams.

Team Japan is pumped thanks to a pork sausage, wagyu steak, daikon radish and a teriyaki mayonnaise. The plentiful All Blacks-inspired burger, meanwhile, spells victory for burger lovers with its mouthwatering beef patty, deep fried jalapenos and fresh salad placed just so on a bamboo charcoal bun.

Craft draft beers and cocktails such as Beer Aperol or Beer China Blue run extra but are available at the special price of ¥1,000 when ordered as part of a rugby burger or hot dog set.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.jp or call 03-4333-1234.

Autumn respite with fare from Down Under

People can visit Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, for an autumnal escape and delight in a lunch buffet featuring the best of seasonal produce at Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa until Nov. 7.

Served at Brasserie Flora from 11:30 a.m. every day (90-minute sessions, until 2 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends), the menu features around 40 items, including fall classics such as salt-grilled Pacific saury and mushroom tempura. Also on offer are delicacies inspired from afar — namely, Australia — where diners can partake in Aussie barbecue.

Other Down Under fare includes a ripper roast beef; a refreshingly piquant Tasmanian salmon, apple and grapefruit salad; and a sensational sausage roll-inspired “meat pie.” Desserts also span both locales, a matcha roll cake, chestnut cassis cake, and pavlova, just to name a few.

The buffet is priced at ¥3,800 for adults (¥4,300 on weekends) and ¥1,750 for elementary school-age children (¥1,900 on weekends). Tax and service charges along with free-flow soft drink and alcoholic beverage plans run extra.

Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa is located near Odawara and Nebukawa stations. A free shuttle bus is available from both stations. For more information or reservations, visit www.hiltonodawara.jp or call 0465-28-1220 (Brasserie Flora).

Wine pairings prepared by renowned sommelier

As the International Sommelier Association’s Best Sommelier in Asia and Oceania, 2018, and a semifinalist in the Best Sommelier of the World competition this year, Wataru Iwata is, simply put, a big name, and a new face of wine in Japan. In line with such achievements, The Thousand Kyoto is celebrating Iwata joining its staff as chief sommelier with three exclusive dinners from November to December.

The first dinner, served on Nov. 1 and 2 at the hotel’s Scalae Italian restaurant, features wines selected by Iwata to pair perfectly with the meal. Only 12 seats are available each evening.

On Dec. 13 and 14, diners can savor seasonal ingredients in traditional Japanese cuisine at the counter of Kizahashi. Here, Iwata handpicks matching sake or wines for 11 guests each evening.

A different atmosphere awaits on Nov. 11, when 20 diners settle at tables in Scalae for the Maker’s Wine Dinner with wines from American winery Silver Oak and its offshoot Twomey. A guest speaker from Silver Oak will join and Iwata will serve as the moderator of the discussion.

All dinners are priced at ¥35,000 and cocktails are served at 6:45 p.m.

The Thousand Kyoto is two minutes from Kyoto Station. For more information, visit https://www.keihanhotels-resorts.co.jp/the-thousand-kyoto/ or call 07-5351-0700.