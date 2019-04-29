Naomi Osaka among Time's 100 most influential people

Sample newspaper article
米誌タイムは17日、毎年恒例の「世界で最も影響力のある100人」を発表し「パイオニア」部門でテニスの大坂なおみ選手を選んだ。
同誌は往年の名選手クリス・エバートさんのコメントとして、大坂選手が「全米オープン優勝から4カ月後の全豪でも世界を制覇した」と偉業を称賛。日本生まれで、ハイチ人の祖父母に米国で育てられ「一つのアイデンティティーに決めてほしいと言う人もいるが彼女は自分自身であることに専念している。正直で礼儀正しい彼女ほどグローバル化した未来を象徴する人はいない」と評価した。
100人は同誌が毎年、政治家や芸術家らから独自に選出。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
米誌 (べいし) American magazine
タイム Time
毎年恒例(まいとしこうれい)の annual
世界(せかい)で in the world
最(もっと)も影響力(えいきょうりょく)のある most influential
100人 (にん) 100 people
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
パイオニア pioneer
部門 (ぶもん) category
テニス tennis
大坂(おおさか)なおみ Naomi Osaka
選手 (せんしゅ) athlete
選(えら)ぶ to choose
同誌 (どうし) the same magazine
往年(おうねん)の former, one-time
名選手 (めいせんしゅ) star player
クリス・エバート Chris Evert
コメント comment
~として as~
全米 (ぜんべい) オープン U.S. Open
優勝 (ゆうしょう) victory
4カ月後 (よんかげつご) four months later
全豪 (ぜんごう) Australian (Open)
~でも also at~
世界を制覇(せいは)する to conquer the world
偉業 (いぎょう) feat
称賛(しょうさん)する to praise
日本 (にほん) Japan
~生(う)まれ to be born in~
ハイチ人(じん) Haitian
祖父母 (そふぼ) grandparents
米国(べいこく)で in the United States
育(そだ)てる to raise
一(ひと)つ one, single
アイデンティティー identity
決(き）める to decide
~に … してほしい want~ to…
言(い)う to say
人 (ひと) person
いる to exist
彼女 (かのじょ) she
自分自身 (じぶんじしん) oneself
~であること being~
~に専念(せんねん)する to focus on~
正直 (しょうじき) honest
礼儀正(れいぎただ)しい polite
~ほど … な人はいない No one does … than~
グローバル化(か)する globalized
未来 (みらい) future
象徴(しょうちょう)する to represent
評価(ひょうか)する to acknowledge something’s/someone’s value
政治家 (せいじか) politician
芸術家 (げいじゅつか) artist
独自(どくじ）に in its own way
選出 (せんしゅつ) to select
Quick questions
1) 大坂なおみ選手はタイム誌が選ぶ100人の何部門で選ばれましたか。
2) クリス・エバートさんは誰ですか。
3) 大坂選手のアイデンティティーについて、クリス・エバートさんは何と言っていますか。
Translation
On the 17th, American magazine Time announced its annual “Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2019,” with tennis player Naomi Osaka chosen for the “pioneers” category.
In the magazine, former star player Chris Evert’s comments praise Osaka’s feat as, “A little more than four months after claiming victory at the U.S. Open, Osaka conquers the world again at the Australian Open.” Osaka was born in Japan but raised in the U.S. by her Haitian grandparents. Evert acknowledged, “Some people want her to embrace a single identity, but she’s more concerned with (focused on) just being herself. No one represents our more globalized, multicultural future better than this honest, polite person.”
Every year, the magazine makes its own selection of 100 people from among politicians, artists and others.
Answers
1) In which category was Naomi Osaka selected for Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”?
「パイオニア」部門。
The “pioneers” category.
2) Who is Chris Evert?
往年の名選手。
A former star tennis player.
3) What does Chris Evert say about Naomi Osaka’s identity?
一つのアイデンティティーに決めてほしいと言う人もいるが彼女は自分自身であることに専念している。
Some people want her to embrace a single identity, but she’s more concerned with (focused on) just being herself.