Dinner with a splash of romantic packages

From Jan. 17 to Feb. 14, Dumbo Bar & Grill, located on the second floor of The Strings Omotesando, will offer a Rose Splash dinner course (¥6,000 per person) featuring dishes infused with the flavor of bittersweet raspberries.

This course, with added rose petals for a romantic touch, includes chopped salad with olives, avocado, tomato and rose dressing; grilled swordfish and crispy pita with a lemon and beet yogurt sauce; as well as grilled herb chicken with smoked vanilla-flavored poultry stock. After dinner, guests can celebrate Valentine’s Day by treating themselves to chocolate cake and rose gelatin.

In collaboration with body care company Sabon Japan Inc., Dumbo Bar & Grill is offering guests three separate plans to choose from, each of which comes with a delightful gift. The Date Plan, perfect for commemorating anniversaries or birthdays, comes with a gift box packed with items such as rose shower oil and body scrub.

The Valentine Plan comes with a travel kit for men and the Girls Night Out plan comes with special rose-inspired cocktails and a gift box with body oil.

The Strings Omotesando is directly connected to Omotesando Station B5 Exit. For more information or reservations, visit www.strings-hotel.jp/omotesando or call 03-5778-4566.

Share the love with chocolate delights

The Park Hyatt Tokyo is introducing three Valentine’s Day and White Day chocolates, as well as three cakes from the hotel’s Pastry Boutique — all of which are sure to win the hearts of loved ones.

For the cake lineup, the Raspberry Chocolate Cake (¥3,200), available from Feb. 1 to 14, is made with velvety chocolate cream spread over a light, heart-shaped chocolate sponge cake and topped with fresh raspberries. The Strawberry Heart (¥4,200), available from Feb.1 to Mar. 14, is a strawberry-flavored chocolate mousse cake with a strawberry compote center over a yuzu (citrus) accented pain de genes (cake made from almond paste, melted butter and eggs with only a bit of flour). The White Yuzu Cake (¥3,200), available from Mar. 1 to 14, is a fluffy, yuzu-flavored sponge cake topped with a layer of passion fruit cream blended with sour cream and mascarpone cheese, and topped with fresh raspberries.

For a classic way of celebrating the romantic holidays in Japan, a selection of chocolates will be available from Feb. 1 to March 14.

The Park Hyatt Tokyo is 12 minutes from Shinjuku Station and eight minutes from Tochomae Station. For more information and reservations, visit https://tokyo.park.hyatt.com or call 03-5322-1234.

Drink and dine alongside scenic Tokyo Bay

The Conrad Tokyo invites guests to enjoy free-flowing beverages and hors d’oeuvres while gazing upon the evening skyline of Tokyo Bay from bar and lounge TwentyEight.

Available from 6 to 9:30 p.m., this collection of drinks and scrumptious delights is the perfect opportunity to relax and savor cuisine from around the world.

Inspired by the European custom of having an alcoholic beverage before meals, TwentyEight has prepared an aperitif-themed menu with eight varieties of side dishes to enjoy with the all-you-can-drink beverages. Side dishes includes chilled tomato veloute with serrano ham, Peruvian ceviche (seafood dish cured in citrus juices) with cilantro, peri peri African chicken, coconut-flavored fried shrimp with peanut sauce, crab cake with horseradish cream, lamb and pea pie and more.

Guests can select from one of three free-flowing aperitif menus to wash down these exquisite delicacies. The standard menu (¥5,600, available from Sunday to Thursday) includes sparkling wine, beer, wine and soft drinks, while the mid-range menu (¥7,300) features an additional eight special cocktails. The most luxurious menu (¥9,000) features free-flowing champagne, beer and wine.

The Conrad Tokyo is in the Tokyo Shiodome Building, one minute from Shiodome Station or seven minutes from Shinbashi Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.conradtokyo.co.jp or call 03-6388-8000.