Luxurious French cuisine in the heart of Osaka

Maison Tateru Yoshino, a French restaurant at the ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka that earned a star in the Michelin Guide Kyoto-Osaka 2018, is offering several courses commemorating the honor through Jan. 31 (excluding Dec. 22 to 25).

Tateru Yoshino, the chef and creator of the restaurant, spent years in France mastering French culinary arts.

The main dishes of the lunch and dinner courses are beef cheek stewed in red wine and beef rump poele with red wine sauce, respectively. The beef dishes can be substituted with a duck pie if ordered by two people.

Other items in the lunch course are foie gras fondant with mugwort jelly and chestnut cappuccino soup. Lucullus of smoked beef tongue and foie gras, potato souffle and marinated tiger puffer fish along with other delicacies are served in the dinner course. The lunch course is priced at ¥7,000, while the dinner course is ¥15,000 (both prices exclude tax and service charge).

The ecru decor of the restaurant accentuates the beauty and sophistication of the cuisine. The gold-colored walls and black lines produce elegance, while the dotted design of the carpet represents the coral reef found near Kikai Island in Kagoshima Prefecture where Yoshino hails from.

The ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka is five minutes from Kitashinchi Station. For more information, call 06-6347-1112 or visit www.anacrowneplaza-osaka.jp.

Winter buffet features fabulous fish fare

The Hyatt Regency Kyoto’s The Grill restaurant is holding the Winter Seafood Gourmet Festival on Fridays and weekends (also Dec. 25, and Jan. 1 to 4) between Dec. 1 and Feb. 25.

Along with fresh seafood such as salmon, shrimp, crab and octopus, the dinner buffet will also include a variety of salads, grilled and charcoal-grilled dishes, as well as free-flow draft beer, wine and soft drinks for guests to enjoy. There will also be a festive seasonal menu for Christmas, featuring turkey and a New Year’s carving service of roast beef along with decadent desserts.

During the festival, there will be discounts and offers such as a free bottle of sparkling wine presented to each party dressed in something red on Dec. 24; free-flowing sake from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3; and a 20 percent discount for the buffet given to groups of more than six people from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, and Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

The buffet is priced at ¥7,500 for adults and ¥3,750 for children between 6 and 12 years old, with an additional charge during Christmas, end of year and the New Year’s period. Advance tickets are available until Nov. 30.

The Hyatt Regency Kyoto is eight minutes by car from Kyoto Station or a seven-minute walk from Shichijo Station. For more information, call 075-541-1234 or access kyoto.regency.hyatt.jp.

Creative crab dishes with an international flair

This winter, the Hotel New Otani Osaka is offering a lineup of luxurious crab dishes at its five restaurants for the “Bountiful! Crab Festival.” Enjoy an array of superb crab dishes consisting of snow crab, king crab and hair crab among others.

Crab is among the foods favored by Japanese during the winter. For this occasion, the hotel’s Japanese, Western and Chinese chefs are preparing high-class crab dishes using a variety of cooking techniques.

Guests can choose from five different crab-themed menus, including various crab dishes at Mikan Japanese restaurant until Nov. 30; a caviar and hair crab dinner course (¥15,000 and ¥20,000) at the French restaurant SAKURA until Jan. 31; luxurious penne gratin with prawns and king crab (¥3,400) at All Day Dining SATSUKI from Dec.10 until Feb. 28; various crab-themed dishes at Japanese restaurant Isshin until Jan. 31; and a Shanghai crab Tianjin omelet at Chinese Cuisine Taikan En (¥3,800) until Nov. 30. All prices exclude tax and service fee.

The Hotel New Otani Osaka is three minutes from Osaka-jo Koen Station or Osaka Business Park Station. For more information or reservations, call 06-6949-3232 or visit www.hotelnewotaniosaka.jp.