Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge honored in France

Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge was honored at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France on Saturday.

Tsuge, 82, received a standing ovation at an award ceremony and said he was very honored, according to a post from the festival’s official Twitter account.

A special exhibition of his works took place at the festival, attracting many visitors.

Tsuge, a native of Tokyo, made his debut as a manga artist in the 1950s. He is known for such works as “Muno no Hito” (“Man without Talent”).