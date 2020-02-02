Entertainment News

Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge honored in France

JIJI

PARIS – Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge was honored at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France on Saturday.

Tsuge, 82, received a standing ovation at an award ceremony and said he was very honored, according to a post from the festival’s official Twitter account.

A special exhibition of his works took place at the festival, attracting many visitors.

Tsuge, a native of Tokyo, made his debut as a manga artist in the 1950s. He is known for such works as “Muno no Hito” (“Man without Talent”).

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge poses with his trophy after receiving the Fauve d'Honneur award for the entirety of his work, during the 47th Angouleme International Comics Festival in Angouleme, western France, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,