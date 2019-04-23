'Tabaimo: Ghost Running'

April 27-May 26

In 1999, mixed-media artist Tabaimo won the Kirin Contemporary Art Grand Prize award for “Japanese Kitchen,” part of her university graduation project, and has since been featured in major museum exhibitions and festivals, including representing Japan at the 2011 Venice Biennale.

Her latest works involves monotyping, a printing process that creates works that are impossible to reproduce with the same quality of the original. Ten of Tabaimo’s 49 monotypes have been selected in this exploration of the potential of printing techniques for expressions in contemporary art, including two of her most recent works “Ghost-running 13-2” (2019) and “Ghost-running 07-3” (2019).

Gallery Kido Press; 3331 Arts Chiyoda 204, 6-11-14 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Suehirocho Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., Tue., holidays. 03-5817-8988; www.kidopress.com