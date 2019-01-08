Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Architectural and Spatial Works Designed for Children'

SHIODOME MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 12-March 24

When the modern education system in Japan was established during the Meiji Era (1868-1912), the first school facilities were architecturally based on Western-style buildings. Throughout the ages, schools developed to steel-reinforced concrete buildings, with the introduction of open-classroom teaching during the 1970s.

This exhibition chronologically explores the history of Japanese school architecture and design with an overview of 42 pre-schools and primary schools, and 25 play / study spaces. On display are photographs, architectural drawings, scale models, educational toys and picture books.

Shiodome Museum; Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 4F, 1-5-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shiodome Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥800. Closed Wed. 03-5777-8600; www.panasonic.co.jp/es/museum

“Fuji Kindergarten” by Tezuka Takaharu & Yui (Tezuka Architects) | TOTAL PRODUCE : KASHIWA SATO (SAMURAI INC. TOKYO) PHOTO©KATSUHISA KIDA / FOTOTECA