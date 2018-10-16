‘Astronomy and Printing: In Search of New World Vision’
‘Astronomy and Printing: In Search of New World Vision’

PRINTING MUSEUM, TOKYO

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 20-Jan. 20

Although many are familiar with astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543) and his book “On the Revolution of the Heavenly Spheres,” little is known about the initial printing of his work. Printing, introduced in Europe during the 15th century, had a major impact on the development of astronomy. Scholars not only worked closely with printers but some of them, including Regiomontanus, Petrus Apianus, Johannes Schoner and Tycho Brahe, also supervised printing houses.

This exhibition explores the relationship between the two professions through documents from museums and libraries both in Japan and overseas. Highlights include German artist Albrecht Durer’s print “The Celestial Map-Northern Hemisphere” (1515).

Printing Museum, Tokyo; Toppan Koishikawa Bldg., 1-3-3 Suido, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo. Edogawabashi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 03-5840-2300; www.printing-museum.org/en

