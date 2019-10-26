Voices | OVERHEARD

Winter is coming ... blame Mount Fuji

Australian man #1: The weather in Tokyo can change so quickly in autumn. One day, a T-shirt’s fine; the next day, you’re wondering where you put your scarf from last winter.

Australian man #2: It’s probably got something to do with the snow that fell on Mount Fuji overnight.

Australian man #1: You blame that mountain for everything, you know.

— Toritsugaigaku, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

