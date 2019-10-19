Voices | OVERHEARD

Setting one's teeth on edge

North American man: The very last thing you want to hear your dentist say when he first looks inside your mouth is “Oh!” as he spots something that appears to take him by surprise.

— Dental clinic waiting room, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

