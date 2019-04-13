Too much of a good thing

Salaryman #1: Did you enjoy your cherry blossom viewing party over the weekend?

Salaryman #2: I enjoyed it a lot but, overall, the party in the park was probably a little too much.

Salaryman #1: Too many blossoms?

Salaryman #2: Too much food, too much alcohol, too much karaoke.

— Nanboku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

