Voices | OVERHEARD

Too much of a good thing

Salaryman #1: Did you enjoy your cherry blossom viewing party over the weekend?

Salaryman #2: I enjoyed it a lot but, overall, the party in the park was probably a little too much.

Salaryman #1: Too many blossoms?

Salaryman #2: Too much food, too much alcohol, too much karaoke.

— Nanboku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Lunch with the gang: Shinab Shrestha flashes peace signs while he and his friends enjoy a picnic in the park.
'You're so Japanese': The compliment that triggered my identity crisis
On April 1, it was announced that the name for the new Imperial era in Japan starting May 1 would be 令和 (Reiwa), whose official translation in English is "beautiful harmony." I have to...
Image Not Available
A sound that can't be put into words
Australian man in his 50s: What do you call that sound that's made by people wearing baggy tracksuit pants when the material around their legs brushes against each other when they walk? ...
Image Not Available
Room with a view
Young boy: Is the ISS (International Space Station) a hotel for astronauts? — Odaiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday O...

, ,