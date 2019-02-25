Nearer, my God, to thee: Pewter the cat just turned 1 and is on the hunt for friends. | AKIRA KOBAYASHI

The beauty of an Egyptian goddess, a sense of mischief like a Greek god

This handsome fellow came to ARK in May as a very young kitten and turns 1 year old next month. His name is Pewter and, admittedly, there is nothing very pewter-like about him. However, the earliest piece of pewter was found in an Egyptian tomb from 1450 B.C. and, with his big ears, pointed face and slender body, Pewter does rather resemble Bastet, a warrior goddess from the days of Ancient Egypt.

Pewter is, however, too young to have acquired a divine aura about him. He is cheeky, mischievous and very sociable. Petite at just over 3.5 kilograms, he makes up for his size with huge amounts of energy, much of it expended while hunting and playing with toys in his shelter pen, which he shares with his lovely friend Bronze

If you are interested in adopting Pewter, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

