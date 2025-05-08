Paris Saint-Germain clinched a place in the Champions League final as goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi gave it a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Ruiz crashed in a shot from the edge of the area in the 27th minute at the Parc des Princes after PSG withstood an early bombardment from the visiting Gunners.

Already leading the tie after Ousmane Dembele's goal in last week's first leg, PSG then saw Vitinha have his second-half penalty saved.