The professional and amateur sides of Japan’s national sport came together last month with the founding of Tachihi Holdings Women’s Sumo Club.

With longtime NHK announcer Fujio Kariya as director, the club immediately signaled its intent by signing former sekiwake Toyonoshima to a one-year deal as head coach.

The first order of business for Toyonoshima will be helping Airi Hisano — currently the club’s only member — to reclaim gold at this September’s Sumo World Championships in Thailand.