Five years after COVID-19 restrictions prevented Liverpool fans from celebrating at Anfield after their team's first top flight title triumph in 30 years, Reds faithful wasted little time on Sunday getting the party started on another Premier League success.

With Anfield filled to the brim, Liverpool equaled Manchester United's record of 20 English top-flight titles with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur.

But it was after Alexis Mac Allister struck a blistering shot to put the Reds ahead for good in the 24th minute that the delirious crowd at the sun-drenched stadium erupted, and they did not stop singing until well after the final whistle sounded.