Jaden McDaniels scored 30 points, Anthony Edwards had 29, and the Minnesota Timberwolves finished strong for a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series on Friday night in Minneapolis.
Julius Randle added 22 points for Minnesota, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench to chip in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
LeBron James netted 38 points on 13-for-21 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Los Angeles. Austin Reaves scored 20 points, thanks largely to five 3-pointers, and Luka Doncic scored 17 points but made only 6 of 16 shots from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Doncic also had five of Los Angeles' 19 turnovers but contributed eight assists and seven rebounds. Rui Hachimura chipped in with eight points and four rebounds.
