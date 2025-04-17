In a country where hockey is sacrosanct, Canadian politics made a tactical shift to avoid clashing with a critical Montreal Canadiens game.

Organizers rescheduled a French-language leaders' debate to avoid forcing voters to choose between civic engagement and their beloved NHL team.

The debate, initially set for Wednesday evening, was moved two hours earlier after federal party leaders raised concerns about viewership.

The Canadiens faced the Carolina Hurricanes in a game that evening which could secure their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Radio-Canada and the Leaders' Debates Commission said the decision reflected "Canadians' passion for hockey," allowing citizens to watch both the political showdown and the pivotal match.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, is vying against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in the first election without Justin Trudeau in a decade.

In the battle for national attention, it is clear that when hockey and politics collide, even democracy is happy to shift its schedule.