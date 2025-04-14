Liverpool did not make things easy in its 2-1 win over West Ham United, but the players showed exceptional mentality to bounce back from a late equalizer to seal the three points, manager Arne Slot said as the Reds inched closer to the Premier League title.

After Luis Diaz opened the scoring, West Ham grew into the game and grabbed an equalizer in the 86th minute from an Andy Robertson own goal before Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk powered home a header three minutes later.

With a 13-point lead over second-place Arsenal, Liverpool needs just two wins from its final six games to win its second Premier League title and its first trophy under Slot after losing the League Cup final last month.