Kodai Senga and three relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout Monday night for the host New York Mets, who continued their stingy early-season ways with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series.

Juan Soto and Tyrone Taylor each had an RBI hit for the Mets, who have won five straight — a span in which they've allowed just eight runs. Francisco Lindor was 3-for-4 while Pete Alonso added two hits.

Xavier Edwards had two hits and a stolen base for the Marlins, who have lost three of four.