American Emma Navarro said she put her name on a letter signed by the world's top tennis players that calls for significant improvements in prize money at the four Grand Slams as a way to ensure players receive equal treatment.

French outlet L'Equipe reported late on Wednesday that the top 20 ATP and WTA players had recently sent the letter to the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open demanding a more equitable distribution of revenue.

While those at top of the game are able to benefit from increased prize money, players at the lower levels often struggle due to a lack of steady sponsorship as well as expensive coaching, travel and accommodation.