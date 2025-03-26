Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is facing an indefinite spell on the sidelines after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the NBA team said on Tuesday.

The Bucks said Lillard, 34, had been placed on blood-thinning medication to stabilize the clot, the same ailment that ended San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama's season.

"Damian's health is our No. 1 priority," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.

"We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play.

"Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

Milwaukee is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and on course for a playoff berth with a 40-31 record.

Any long-term layoff for Lillard, however, would deal a blow to the team's hopes of mounting a serious challenge in the postseason.

Lillard is averaging just under 25 points per game this season with 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, forming a potent offensive partnership alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

San Antonio Spurs ace Wembanyama was ruled out of the remainder of the season in February after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Blood clots have affected several NBA players in recent years, with two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh ultimately forced to retire due to repeated clots.

However other players have been diagnosed with the condition and resumed their careers successfully.

The Detroit Pistons' Ausar Thompson returned to play this season afer he was diagnosed with a blood clot in March of last year. Brandon Ingram also recovered after being diagnosed with a clot in his right arm in 2019.