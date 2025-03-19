Sumo is often referred to as Japan’s national sport but it’s America's pastime that is unquestionably this country’s one true obsession.

Why is baseball so popular? It’s a complicated question and there are dozens of books and college theses which go into various possible answers in great depth.

Timing, of course, is a factor, with baseball being one of the first Western sports introduced to Japan following the country’s reopening in the 19th century.