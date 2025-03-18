Japan can become the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup this week while Son Heung-min will try to forget his Tottenham woes by firing South Korea to the finals.

Asian nations play two rounds of games, on Thursday and Tuesday, as qualifying for the enlarged 48-team tournament in North America approaches the business end in the region.

Japan will seal its spot with three qualifying matches to go if, as expected, it beats Bahrain at home in Saitama on Thursday.