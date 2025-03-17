Newcastle ended its 56-year trophy drought in stunning style as Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sealed a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's side made history at Wembley with a superb display that left the runaway Premier League leaders shell-shocked.

Burn put Newcastle ahead late in the first half and Isak's 27th goal in all competitions doubled the lead after the interval.